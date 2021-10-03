First Alert: less humidity with highs near 75 to 80

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A few showers are still possible at times today, but with drier air filtering in from the west we should see more sunshine and less humid conditions.

Brian Alworth says morning clouds and isolated showers should give way to partial clearing this morning but as instability increases this afternoon clouds and a few showers or even a thunderstorm could redevelop.

Highs will be about 75 to 80 and skies should clear out overnight other than a little patchy fog.

Monday, will be a nice day with partly cloudy and seasonably mild conditions.

The week ahead continues to be complicated by the probable development of an upper-level low pressure area to our south.

If this happens, it will bring clouds and a few rain showers back to the area mid-week from about Tuesday thru Thursday, with the best chance of rain on Wednesday.

The clouds and occasional showers would keep daytimes a bit cooler but will keep overnights a touch above average.

By next weekend we’ll be drying out with warmer conditions again.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.