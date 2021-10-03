Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to propeller driveshaft adjustments

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to a propeller driveshaft issue and will be...
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to a propeller driveshaft issue and will be back open on Monday, October 4.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sunday, October 3, that the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed temporarily due to propeller driveshaft issue.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a repair crew is expected to make adjustments on Monday, October 4.

The ferry will remain closed until Monday, October 4.

Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking their Facebook account.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Heartland Football Friday on October 1.
Heartland Football Friday 10/1
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. ...
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Kincer is charged with stealing $18,000 worth of copper wire from the construction of the new...
Man charged in connection to copper wire theft investigation from May
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

On Sunday, October 3, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held to honor...
Half staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters
In Kentucky Gov. Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of the National...
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
The city of Paducah says a contractor will be working on a Riverfront Park erosion repair and...
Contractor to begin riverfront park erosion repair, flood mitigation project
KY 126/Cobb Road has reopened to traffic at the sinkhole site.
Section of KY 126/Cobb Rd. reopens in Trigg Co. after sinkhole