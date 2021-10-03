Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to propeller driveshaft adjustments

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sunday, October 3, that the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed temporarily due to propeller driveshaft issue.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a repair crew is expected to make adjustments on Monday, October 4.

The ferry will remain closed until Monday, October 4.

Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking their Facebook account.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.