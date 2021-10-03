Heartland Votes
Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres

The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.
The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the National League Wild Card game at Dodgers Stadium.

The San Francisco Giants won their final regular season game against San Diego 11-4 on Sunday to claim the NL West Division by one game over Los Angeles.

The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.

