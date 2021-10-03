Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres

(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the National League Wild Card game at Dodgers Stadium.

The San Francisco Giants won their final regular season game against San Diego 11-4 on Sunday to claim the NL West Division by one game over Los Angeles.

The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.