Rain doesn’t stop 8th annual Oktoberfest in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend in Jackson.

The free, German-style celebration still went on despite the rain and provided plenty of food, drinks and music.

People we talked with say it’s a great event to gather together and enjoy.

“I think it’s good because it’s bring everybody together,” Rebecca Heppe said. “Everybody’s enjoying the food vendors and the music and I think it’s good fellowship with friends.”

“It’s good because COVID and everything slowed everything down and now we get to come outside and hang out with everybody again,” Hannah Liske said. “So it’s good to see everybody. Oh it’s so much fun. It’s totally worth getting soaked out today. So it’s so much fun.”

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Without having this event last year, we missed out on our biggest fundraiser for the year. And also, the most fun event in Jackson for the year. Our organization focuses on four points, organization, design, development and organization of the uptown Jackson district. Coming to this event, you support the organization and have an awesome time,” said Jana Clifton, executive director.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.