Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local venders excited for return of Cape Girardeau Comic Con

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Costumed Super Heroes and Villains made their way to the return of Comic Con, but the event has more to offer than your typical taste of pop-culture.

Two local vendors brought something all characters, heroes, and even villains cannot refuse, that’s sweet candy. They are excited for Comic Con and the crowds it brings with it from all over.

“This is the most fun event that I do,” Robert Gentry, owner of The Corner Store said.

Gentry is one of the vendors for the Comic Con in Cape Girardeau, instead of selling comic book or costumes, he’s selling chocolate.

He said the gathering is an opportunity to reach new customers.

“A lot of folks that come to comic con aren’t our normal customers that we see downtown. This is an opportunity to network, to reach out to new people, new customers,” Gentry said.

Becky Brown with Cakes Reanimated in Cape Girardeau said she feels the same way.

“We have people who aren’t very local but they come to me every single year,” Brown said.

She said her bakery did well last year but, the attention they receive at the Comic Con was missed.

“They are like maybe we can get a birthday cake from them next year. We’ve actually gotten several wedding cakes off of this gig too,” Brown said

She’s happy to be back, selling her sweets, while in her full costume.

“I missed my con family more than I did more than I did miss the money honestly,” Brown said.

Gentry said he looks forward to future Comic Cons and seeing more folks in a space they can let loose and get into character.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car found in the Mississippi River...
Police: Car found in Mississippi River has been there for years
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Costumed Super Heroes and Villains made their way to Cape Comic Con today.
Local venders at Cape Comic Con
The three day evet has vendors, video games and more.
Cape Comic Con director already planning for next year’s event
Changing lives with new opportunities,resources and support.
Project Hope provides resources for those in need
Cape Comic Con
Cape Comic Con gets underway