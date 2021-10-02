Local venders excited for return of Cape Girardeau Comic Con

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Costumed Super Heroes and Villains made their way to the return of Comic Con, but the event has more to offer than your typical taste of pop-culture.

Two local vendors brought something all characters, heroes, and even villains cannot refuse, that’s sweet candy. They are excited for Comic Con and the crowds it brings with it from all over.

“This is the most fun event that I do,” Robert Gentry, owner of The Corner Store said.

Gentry is one of the vendors for the Comic Con in Cape Girardeau, instead of selling comic book or costumes, he’s selling chocolate.

He said the gathering is an opportunity to reach new customers.

“A lot of folks that come to comic con aren’t our normal customers that we see downtown. This is an opportunity to network, to reach out to new people, new customers,” Gentry said.

Becky Brown with Cakes Reanimated in Cape Girardeau said she feels the same way.

“We have people who aren’t very local but they come to me every single year,” Brown said.

She said her bakery did well last year but, the attention they receive at the Comic Con was missed.

“They are like maybe we can get a birthday cake from them next year. We’ve actually gotten several wedding cakes off of this gig too,” Brown said

She’s happy to be back, selling her sweets, while in her full costume.

“I missed my con family more than I did more than I did miss the money honestly,” Brown said.

Gentry said he looks forward to future Comic Cons and seeing more folks in a space they can let loose and get into character.

