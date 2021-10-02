Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Half staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

On Sunday, October 3, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held to honor...
On Sunday, October 3, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held to honor firefighters and first responders. (AP Photo)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday, October 2, that he ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half staff in honor of Fallen Firefighters.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 3.

According to the common wealth the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is to honor firefighters and first responders who have risk their lives to protect America.

The Memorial service will start off Fire Prevention week which will take place from Sunday, October 3, through Saturday, October 9.

Governor Beshear is encouraging people, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join this tribute.

To find out more information on the flag status visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Heartland Football Friday on October 1.
Heartland Football Friday 10/1
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert after a missing...
Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled after Mo. woman found safe

Latest News

The city of Paducah says a contractor will be working on a Riverfront Park erosion repair and...
Contractor to begin riverfront park erosion repair, flood mitigation project
KY 126/Cobb Road has reopened to traffic at the sinkhole site.
Section of KY 126/Cobb Rd. reopens in Trigg Co. after sinkhole
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that he is running for re-election.
Gov. Beshear to run for re-election