FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday, October 2, that he ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half staff in honor of Fallen Firefighters.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 3.

According to the common wealth the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is to honor firefighters and first responders who have risk their lives to protect America.

The Memorial service will start off Fire Prevention week which will take place from Sunday, October 3, through Saturday, October 9.

Governor Beshear is encouraging people, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join this tribute.

To find out more information on the flag status visit the website.

