Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, October 2.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 14
- Total cases - 11,969
- Total deaths - 154
Franklin County:
- New cases - 15
- Total cases - 7,252
- Total deaths -96
