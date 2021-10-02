Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

On Saturday, October 2, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19.
On Saturday, October 2, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19.(Pexels)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, October 2.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 14
  • Total cases - 11,969
  • Total deaths - 154

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 15
  • Total cases - 7,252
  • Total deaths -96

