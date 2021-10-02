Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Drier air to move in on Sunday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wet and potentially stormy weather will continue overnight....but drier air will begin to filter in from the west tomorrow. Overall coverage may decrease a bit overnight....but the intensity may actually increase. SPC has our western counties with a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms. A more significant risk overnight would be heavy downpours leading to rapid runoff and localized flash flooding. Otherwise it will remain unusually mild and humid. On Sunday, drier air will begin to mix in from the west....leading to more sunshine and a decreasing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler and less humid air will move in by Sunday night and stick around for most of next week. A complicating factor continues to be the chance that an upper low will develop by mid-week over the lower Mississippi Valley. This may be strong enough to send some clouds and a few showers up into our region about mid-week, but this is not a sure thing. Otherwise, temps and humidity levels will be more ‘fall-like’ , though clouds overnight could keep lows a bit above average.

