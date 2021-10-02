Heartland Votes
First Alert: humid and cloudy with periods of rain

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -An upper trough and slow-moving cold front will combine to make for a wet weekend especially Saturday and Saturday night.

Some drier air mixing in from the west on Sunday will begin to dry things out.

 But for today and tonight it will be mainly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms likely.

There is a threat of locally heavy rain and runoff with flash flooding. 

Although it will remain humid, highs will be limited mainly to the 70s due to clouds and wet conditions.

We may get a break in the action this evening but another round of shower and storms looks likely for overnight into early Sunday.

Brian Alworth says on Sunday we should start to see some sunshine and decreasing rain chances as drier air begins to mix in from the west but a passing cold front will still bring a threat of showers and storms.

In fact, our southeastern counties like Ky. and Tenn. have a slight risk of severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be a bit cooler and less humid.

However, a continued complicating factor will be a weak upper low expected to develop over the lower Mississippi Valley.

Depending on where this sets up, it could bring enough instability and moisture to our area for a few rain showers, especially about mid-week.

Otherwise highs and lows will be a bit closer to normal for this time of year with lower humidity levels as well.

