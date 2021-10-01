Transportation officials announce Chester Bridge finding of no significant impact

Heartland Votes
The Federal Highway Administration issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Chester Bridge study.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Federal Highway Administration issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Chester Bridge study.

You can find the entire FONSI and final environmental assessment online.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Chester Bridge study was conducted to evaluate options to develop a safe and reliable Mississippi River crossing.

The project team analyzed features to widen lanes, add emergency shoulders, improve safety and increase transportation accessibility.

They studied maintenance, rehabilitation and design alternatives and narrowed them down to Near Upstream Alternative (U-1), which is located immediately north of the existing bridge while allowing space for construction of the new crossing and demolition of the existing bridge.

According to MoDOT, this marks the formal end of the multi-year study of the existing crossing and alternatives for maintaining, rehabilitating or replacing the crossing.

Missouri and Illinois will share the cost of the Chester Bridge project.

During its September 9 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved an amendment to the 2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program including funding for construction and right-of-way acquisition for the replacement of the Chester Bridge.

Illinois committed funding for its portion of the cost of the Chester Bridge replacement through its FY 2022-2027 Rebuild Illinois Highway Improvement Program.

