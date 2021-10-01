Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, September 30.
The two patients that passed away was a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. Both were from Johnson County.
The health department also reported 29 newly recovered patients and a total of 235 cases.
Overall, there have been 10,002 COVID-19 cases, including 160 deaths, in the S7HD region.
