Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths...
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, September 30.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, September 30.

The two patients that passed away was a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. Both were from Johnson County.

The health department also reported 29 newly recovered patients and a total of 235 cases.

Overall, there have been 10,002 COVID-19 cases, including 160 deaths, in the S7HD region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 30.
34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.
22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Governor Beshear announced more new jobs in the Commonwealth during his Team Kentucky update on...
Gov. Beshear announces 500 new jobs coming to Ky. during Team Kentucky update