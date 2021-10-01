Rain chances continue into the weekend.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Oct. 1, 2021
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw scattered showers and isolated storms across the Heartland today. For this evening we will see a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. If you are heading to any football games this evening, most look to stay dry but there will be a slim chance for a shower. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall to around 70 with lows by Saturday morning in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. A few of the storms will produce locally heavy rain. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.

Rain chances will continue into early Sunday ahead of a cold front. Right now it looks as though most of the rain will move out of the area by the late afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

