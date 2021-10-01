Project Hope offers free community resources and services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community resources are available at the Osage Centre for Cape Girardeau County residents.

Project Hope is a public event helping those in need of better opportunities.

Rachel Ware came to the Project Hope community resource event in search of better housing, a new start, and most importantly: “I really need a job. A chance and an opportunity to not let my past or anybody’s past dictate their future.”

She said she’s thankful to have an abundance of resources all in one place.

“This is an opportunity to show how you can succeed and show your potential and truly get the work out and become a better person and become a valuable resource in the community.”

Health Coordinator Dottie Gholson said it’s important to make sure people can come to one place and get free live changing services.

“Especially since, maybe, they don’t have transportation. They can get a whole lot done in one day.”

They offered services such as medical services, dental treatment, food and clothing.

“If they need housing or if they need housing, we can do that. We’re just trying to make sure they can get something today.”

Like a pair of the free shoes that were brought as a donation by the university nursing students.

“I sometimes cry. Knowing those people were getting shoes, I started getting goose bumps. Knowing that I can do something for someone, that makes me feel better.”

Nurse Practitioner Linda Adkisson said she’s also here to help women.

“There are so many women that are already afraid to have breast exams done, who don’t feel they have access to professional healthcare providers. That this gave an opportunity for those folks to come together.”

She volunteers her time offering a mobile breast cancer check to those in need.

“It’s very important to connect with people. So, they understand that we are really there for them,” she said.

They want to change lives with new opportunities and resources one step at a time.

“It’s given me hope,” said Ware, “And it also shows that there are good people out there that are willing to help you if you are willing to put in the work.”

Now in its 10th year, Project Hope will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.