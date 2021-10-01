Heartland Votes
Pope Co., Ill. recreation area receives funds for repairs, maintenance

Repairs needed at the Duck Bay restrooms.
Repairs needed at the Duck Bay restrooms.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest announced the Lake Glendale Recreation Area was selected to receive funding through the Great American Outdoors Act.

They said several rehabilitation projects will take place over a four-year period to address a backlog of repairs and maintenance at the recreation area.

“Besides addressing much of the deterred maintenance needs at Lake Glendale Recreation Area, the selected projects will improve the visitor’s experience and provide enhanced safety and accessibility for people with disabilities for many years to come,” said Chad Deaton, recreation program manager on the Shawnee National Forest.

Starting in fall 2021, the following projects are planned:

Lake Glendale - Phase 1

  • Construction of electrical lines that service Lake Glendale’s picnic areas and campgrounds
  • Construction of new restrooms at Duck Bay and Goose Bay picnic areas

Lake Glendale - Phase 2

  • Restoration of the historic picnic shelters at Duck Bay and Goose Bay
  • New restroom at Pine Point Picnic Area

Lake Glendale - Phase 3

  • Construction of new shower houses at Oak Point Campground
  • Construction of a new beach house
  • Lake dredging

Lake Glendale - Phase 4

  • Road repaving of all roads within the recreation area
  • Replacing campsite equipment (tables, fire rings, camp pads)
Repairs needed at the Duck Bay shelter.
Repairs needed at the Duck Bay shelter.

According to a release from the Shawnee National Forest, they hope visitation to the recreation area will increase once maintenance is finished. They said the project will also provide economic benefits to area communities through the increased use of contractors and materials for the construction jobs.

The forest projects are part of the $285 million investment through the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The money will allow the USDA Forest Service to implement more than 500 infrastructure improvement projects.

