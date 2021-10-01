Nearly 19K news cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. over the past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 18,735 new cases of COVID-19, including 236 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, September 24.

According to data from the CDC, more than 81 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,630,864 cases, including 25,017 deaths.

On Thursday, September 30, IDPH reported 180,411 COVID-19 tests. The department said that’s the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,833 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 447 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 24-30 is 2.8 percent.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses. Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 24, 159,278 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

