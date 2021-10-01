ISP investigating serious crash involving a bicyclist

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist in Saline County.

The crash happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Raleigh Road, near Golf Course Road on Thursday, September 30.

According to an ISP preliminary investigation, Roger R. Brown, 40 of Eldorado, was riding a bicycle eastbound down the center line of the road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lane and stopped.

As Brown was straddling the bike, he was hit by an oncoming SUV.

ISP said Brown was flown to regional hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Ashley A. Murphy, 27 of Eldorado, refused medical attention.

