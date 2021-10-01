Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ISP investigating serious crash involving a bicyclist

ISP responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and an SUV on Raleigh Road, near Golf Course...
ISP responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and an SUV on Raleigh Road, near Golf Course Road in Saline County on Thursday morning.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist in Saline County.

The crash happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Raleigh Road, near Golf Course Road on Thursday, September 30.

According to an ISP preliminary investigation, Roger R. Brown, 40 of Eldorado, was riding a bicycle eastbound down the center line of the road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lane and stopped.

As Brown was straddling the bike, he was hit by an oncoming SUV.

ISP said Brown was flown to regional hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Ashley A. Murphy, 27 of Eldorado, refused medical attention.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/30
A look at Center Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
North and southbound I-55 to opens at Center Junction; upcoming nightly closures on U.S. 61
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1
A section of KY 126/Cobb Road is closed in Trigg County, Ky. after a sinkhole developed.
Section of KY 126/Cobb Rd. closed in Trigg Co. due to sinkhole