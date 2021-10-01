Ill. Dept. of Public health warns hunters of tickborne illness

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning hunters to take precautions against tick bites.

The department warns of diseases like Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, Ehrlichiosis and Babesiosis.

While most tickborne infections are reported during the summer, ticks are still active when temperatures are above freezing.

To avoid tick bites, hunters can take the following precautions:

Before hunting

Treat boots, clothing and camping gear with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin

Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, paramenthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone

Treat dogs regularly with tick prevention products recommended by your veterinarian

During hunting

Tuck your pants into your boots or socks and tuck your shirt into your pants to prevent ticks from crawling inside clothing

Walk in the center of trails to avoid brushing up against vegetation with ticks

Wear gloves when dressing or butchering game and wash hands thoroughly afterwards. People can become exposed while handling infected animal tissue to diseases such as brucellosis, tularemia and rabies

After hunting

Shower immediately after being outdoors to help remove unattached ticks

Perform a full body check to look for ticks

Check dogs for ticks after returning home. The most common location for ticks on dogs includes the ears, around the eyes, between the legs, around the tail and between the toes

Remove any attached ticks using fine-tipped tweezers

They said to call your health provider if you experience any of the following symptoms of tick-related illnesses, which may occur within days to weeks after being bit by a tick.

Fever/chills. All tickborne diseases can cause fever

Aches and pains. Tickborne diseases can cause headache, fatigue and muscle aches. People with Lyme disease may also have joint pain and swelling

Rash. Lyme disease, Southern tick-associated rash illness, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and tularemia can cause distinctive rashes

You can find more information on tickborne diseases on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

