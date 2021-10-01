‘I Voted’ stick contest underway in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office announced the start of the biennial “I Voted” sticker design contest.

It’s open to all county residents.

After all designs have been submitted, finalists will be selected by a panel of judges.

Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme and uniqueness of the design.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will then hold an online public vote to allow residents of the county to have input on their favorite design.

Contestants may submit their designs by completing a design entry form. All submissions must be made electronically by 5 p.m. on November 4.

The winning design will be used as the official “I Voted” sticker distributed at the polls during the 2022-2023 election years.

“We are excited to hold the sticker design contest again,” said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “Our goal is to encourage county residents to participate civically by using their creative talents.”

This is the third sticker design contest that has been held in Cape Girardeau County.

The first one was held in 2017 when Jackson High School senior Lydia Riehn’s design was chosen as the official “I Voted” sticker for the 2018-2019 election years.

Jackson resident Brian Hahs’ design won the most recent contest held in 2019 for the 2020-2021 election years.

