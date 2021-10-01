Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘I Voted’ stick contest underway in Cape Girardeau Co.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office announced the start of the biennial “I Voted” sticker...
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office announced the start of the biennial “I Voted” sticker design contest.(KFVS (custom credit) | Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office announced the start of the biennial “I Voted” sticker design contest.

It’s open to all county residents.

After all designs have been submitted, finalists will be selected by a panel of judges.

Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme and uniqueness of the design.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will then hold an online public vote to allow residents of the county to have input on their favorite design.

Contestants may submit their designs by completing a design entry form. All submissions must be made electronically by 5 p.m. on November 4.

The winning design will be used as the official “I Voted” sticker distributed at the polls during the 2022-2023 election years.

“We are excited to hold the sticker design contest again,” said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “Our goal is to encourage county residents to participate civically by using their creative talents.”

This is the third sticker design contest that has been held in Cape Girardeau County.

The first one was held in 2017 when Jackson High School senior Lydia Riehn’s design was chosen as the official “I Voted” sticker for the 2018-2019 election years.

Jackson resident Brian Hahs’ design won the most recent contest held in 2019 for the 2020-2021 election years.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car found in the Mississippi River...
Police: Car found in Mississippi River has been there for years
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 1.
21 new cases of COVID-19 in Egyptian Health Dept. region
The Cape Comic Con is underway.
Cape Comic Con underway
The Southeastern Illinois College Heritage Festival returns Oct. 16-17.
Heritage Festival returns Oct. 16-17
Community members visit the Project Hope event at the Osage Centre.
Project Hope offers free community resources and services