Heartland Votes
Houck Field project timeline

The university said crews will begin demolishing the South Grand Stand at the beginning of December and start construction on the first portion of the project in January.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State is offering new details about a plan to rebuild Houck Field.

That work is expected to be done by next September.

The school said work on future phases of the stadium, including a new entrance and press box, will begin as the university gets funding.

Southeast is asking for donations from fans, alumni and the community to help pay for the $26 million project.

Earlier in September, the university closed the South Grand Stand due to safety concerns.

Houck Field will turn 91 years old in 2021.

