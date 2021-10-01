Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters

It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.
It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters.

It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. It will be held Oct. 2-3 at the National Fire Academy.

“We light the Capitol red to honor our fallen firefighters here in Missouri and across the nation who gave their lives in service to their communities. The sacrifices that firefighters everywhere make will never be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women willingly endure to protect us, we must remember the importance of fire safety and commit to fire prevention.”

According to the governor’s office, the color red was chose as it represents firefighters across the state and nation.

Missouri will honor its fallen firefighters with events at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City the following weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m., the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a memorial service. The names of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to a monument wall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car found in the Mississippi River...
Police: Car found in Mississippi River has been there for years
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

The city of Paducah says a contractor will be working on a Riverfront Park erosion repair and...
Contractor to begin riverfront park erosion repair, flood mitigation project
People are looking at displays and merchandise at the Cape Comic Con event in 2020.
Cape Comic Con kicks off this weekend in Cape Girardeau
Adam Wainwright will return for the 2022 season.
Cardinals announce one-year contract with Wainwright
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, Oct. 1.
Nearly 19K news cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. over the past week