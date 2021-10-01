Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters.

It will be red from sunset on Saturday, October 2 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. It will be held Oct. 2-3 at the National Fire Academy.

“We light the Capitol red to honor our fallen firefighters here in Missouri and across the nation who gave their lives in service to their communities. The sacrifices that firefighters everywhere make will never be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women willingly endure to protect us, we must remember the importance of fire safety and commit to fire prevention.”

According to the governor’s office, the color red was chose as it represents firefighters across the state and nation.

Missouri will honor its fallen firefighters with events at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City the following weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m., the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a memorial service. The names of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to a monument wall.

