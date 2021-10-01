Gov. Beshear to run for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he is officially running for re-election.

Gov. Beshear, a Democrat, said on Twitter Friday morning, October 1, that he had filed the initial paperwork to run for another term.

Team -- I just filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election! There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won't let them down. Help my campaign get off on the right foot by chipping in now >> https://t.co/hCgtFw2OUK — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 1, 2021

At this time, Beshear would face the Commonwealth’s State Auditor.

In July, Mike Harmon, a Republican, announced his bid for the governor’s office.

The election for governor is November 7, 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.