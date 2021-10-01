Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to run for re-election

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that he is running for re-election.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he is officially running for re-election.

Gov. Beshear, a Democrat, said on Twitter Friday morning, October 1, that he had filed the initial paperwork to run for another term.

At this time, Beshear would face the Commonwealth’s State Auditor.

In July, Mike Harmon, a Republican, announced his bid for the governor’s office.

The election for governor is November 7, 2023.

