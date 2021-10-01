Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Increasingly wet pattern as we approach the weekend....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Unsettled and increasingly wet weather is still expected as we approach the first weekend of October. Yesterday’s weather was evenly split between wet west and dry east....today a few more showers and thunderstorms are expected to venture east of the Mississippi as well....although chances will remain higher over SE Missouri. With lots of clouds, highs will be about 80 west to 85 east, though dewpoints/humidity remains high. Shower and storm coverage will increase tonight into Saturday as an upper trough and cold front approach.

The upcoming weekend will be mostly cloudy and wet at times, with occasional showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday and Sunday. Severe storms are not expected but some locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs look to be mostly around 80, but it will remain humid ahead of the front. By Sunday evening cooler and drier air will be pushing in from the west, and next week will be much more ‘fall like’ with temperatures closer to average for early October.

