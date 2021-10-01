First Alert: Cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers, storms possible

Heartland Votes
Most areas will remain cloudy and dry today, but isolated showers and storms are possible.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Areas that were dry yesterday could see showers and thunderstorms today.

Skies will be mostly cloudy across the Heartland with a few isolated showers and storms possible east of the Mississippi River.

Chances for any activity will remain higher in southeast Missouri, but most areas will remain dry.

Afternoon highs will range from 80 west to 85 east. It will also be muggy.

Shower and storm chances increase tonight into Saturday as a cold front approaches the Heartland.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday and Sunday.

Severe storms are not expected, but locally heavy downpours are possible.

Highs will be near 80 with high humidity ahead of the front.

By Sunday evening, cooler and drier air will be pushing in from the west.

Next week will feel more ‘fall-like’ with closer to average temperatures for early October.

