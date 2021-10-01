Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing Mo. woman

SQUIRES, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing woman in Douglas County.

Cindy K. Turner, 61, was reported missing after she did not return to her Squires home Thursday night, September 30.

According to MSHP, Turner was last seen driving away from her home in a White 1999 Ford Crown Victoria on County Road 958 at 8 p.m.

The car has a Missouri license plate HC57H.

Her direction of travel is unknown.

MSHP said Turner has been diagnosed with dementia.

Turner is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 135 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots Turner or her vehicle is urged to contact police immediately or MSHP Troop G-Willow Springs at 417-469-3121.

