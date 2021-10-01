Man charged in connection to copper wire theft investigation from May

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested in connection to a copper wire theft.

Dustin Kincer, 40, was served with an arrest warrant on September 29 at the Graves County Jail.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, new copper wiring was stolen from the construction site of the new Lone Oak Middle School on May 14.

The theft was worth approximately $18,000.

While investigating, detectives believed a golf cart was used to haul the wire to another location.

They said they used security cameras from an area country club that reported their golf car was found in an “odd area.” A suspect was seen in the footage and a cell phone was found in the golf cart.

Detectives say they developed a suspect while executing search warrants for the cell phone. They said he was the same man seen in the country club security video.

The suspect, later identified as Kincer, was allegedly selling copper wire in Tennessee.

