Contractor to begin riverfront park erosion repair, flood mitigation project

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A contractor will begin its riverfront park erosion repair and flood mitigation project.

The City of Paducah and Wilkins Construction Company agreed on the contract on Tuesday, September 28. The project will begin on Monday, October 4.

According to the city, the project will repair and mitigate flood damage to the riverfront park located adjacent to the boat dock.

For the safety of the public, the contractor will be restricting access to the park’s stone revetment and sidewalks, including the main sidewalk along the road.

Since the area was affected by flooding and severe weather in 2020, the city said it has received Federal Emergency Management Agency funding of nearly $400,000 for the project, in addition to the State of Kentucky providing nearly $64,000.

Weather permitting, the project will be finished before the end of January.

