City of Carbondale temporarily closes Evergreen Park for improvements

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will temporarily close Evergreen Park on Monday, October 4.

The city will be making accessibility improvements. The closure is expected to last through Friday, November 19.

During the closure, crews will be repaving and working on the sidewalks. Construction of the new restrooms is expected to begin in mid-November after the park has reopened.

According to the city, it was one of 17 communities in the state to receive funding through a Rebuild Illinois Grant.

It was awarded $1.2 million in funding, which will be used to replace the restrooms, pave the roads and parking lots within the park and add sidewalks to make the park more accessible.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.