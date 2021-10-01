City of Carbondale announces trick-or-treat hours, events

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale announced trick-or-treat hours and Halloween events.

Trick-or-treating will be Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city asks that trick-or-treaters wear masks as they go door-to-door and when they cannot keep a safe distance from others. They are also encouraged to wear reflective tape or clothing and have their parents check their candy for potentially harmful objects.

Some of the Halloween events will include:

Pumpkin Glow

Safe Halloween

The Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race

Contests:

Which Halloween decorations are the spookiest in town? The most unique? You can share pictures of your Halloween decorations with the city and be entered into the Halloween Decoration Contest.

There will be two categories: residential and business.

The winner in both categories will receive a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware and a yard sign you can display.

To submit an entry, email pictures of your display to contest@explorecarbondale.com or tag the city on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. They ask that you include a way for them to contact you later. All entries must be submitted by Oct. 20.

Entries will be judged on creativity, scare factor and originality.

When you have finished carving your pumpkin, send the city a picture to enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Email your pictures to contest@explorecarbondale.com by Oct. 26. All ages are welcome to participate. Make sure to include your name and phone number so they can contact your if you are the winner.

The winner will receive a Halloween gift basket.

