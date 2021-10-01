Heartland Votes
Cardinals announce one-year contract with Wainwright

Adam Wainwright will return for the 2022 season.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals announced they signed a one-year contract with Adam Wainwright.

He’ll return for the 2022 season.

Team leaders made the announcement during a news conference on Friday, October 1.

The right-handed pitcher will start the National League wild-card game for the Cardinals next week.

The team previously announced they signed Yadier Molina for one more year.

