Cape Girardeau Fire Station 3 to Host 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5k

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain or shine, dozens of people will take part in fundraiser for first responders.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is hosting its 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Walk and Run.

”We are a first responder family.”

And that’s why Hannah Shaw chose to take part in the event.

“My husband works for Cape, I am a volunteer, so knowing what we go into and knowing what could happen,” she said. “It makes you think, you know, what would happen to my family if I disappeared, you know, if I died. So, you start to realize you know they might need a little help, so at least I can help somebody live through a tragedy and help them out it would be great.”

This event honors all first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

The nation-wide event started as a tribute to New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11 during a rescue at the Twin Towers.

Shaw said the money raised goes to help families of first responders.

“So, if a firefighter or police office gets killed in a line of duty and they’ve got young children, they will pay off their mortgage and won’t have to worry about losing their house while they lost a loved one,” Shaw said.

Cape Girardeau firefighter Matt O’loughlin participated in last year’s race.

“It’s kind of unique starting in at the fire station, which is kind of cool. Usually, we have some people dressed in turnout gear, other unique things that you see that you don’t get at a lot of other 5Ks,” said O’loughlin.

Shaw said, so far, 60 people registered for Saturday’s race.

“I’m just going to try to make it fun, have a good time, honor our fallen first responders and military personnel,” Shaw said.

You can still register before the race. It starts at 8 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Fire Station #3 on North Sprigg Street.

