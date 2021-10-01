Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Comic Con director already planning for next year’s event

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Annual Cape Comic Con is underway, and this year the pop-culture gathering has a new home.

Lots of folks came out today to browsing around, and look at everything this years event has to offer.

If you plan to come out to comic con this weekend, you can expect to see several vendors selling all types of things like clothes, jewelry, artwork and more.

You can also expect to see lots of people dressed up in costumes looking like their favorite comic book characters.

Director Ken Murphy said this year there’s going to be a turnout of about 45 hundred and he hopes to see it grow even more next year.

”We will be back here at the Drury Plaza next year, our new home for cape comic con. next year we’ll just keep adding to it. lots of layers, there’s plenty of room and fandom to bring out guests from the science fiction community. More writers and more artists is the plan for next year,” Murphy said.

Murphy said online tickets are sold out, but you can still buy them at the door.

Doors are open until 9pm Friday.

The event runs Saturday 9 to 6 and Sunday 10 to 4.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car found in the Mississippi River...
Police: Car found in Mississippi River has been there for years
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Changing lives with new opportunities,resources and support.
Project Hope provides resources for those in need
Cape Comic Con
Cape Comic Con gets underway
The university said crews will begin demolishing the South Grand Stand at the beginning of...
Houck Field project timeline
The annual Tunnel to Towers 5K will be held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Cape Girardeau Fire Station 3 to Host 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5k