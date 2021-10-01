Cape Comic Con director already planning for next year’s event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Annual Cape Comic Con is underway, and this year the pop-culture gathering has a new home.

Lots of folks came out today to browsing around, and look at everything this years event has to offer.

If you plan to come out to comic con this weekend, you can expect to see several vendors selling all types of things like clothes, jewelry, artwork and more.

You can also expect to see lots of people dressed up in costumes looking like their favorite comic book characters.

Director Ken Murphy said this year there’s going to be a turnout of about 45 hundred and he hopes to see it grow even more next year.

”We will be back here at the Drury Plaza next year, our new home for cape comic con. next year we’ll just keep adding to it. lots of layers, there’s plenty of room and fandom to bring out guests from the science fiction community. More writers and more artists is the plan for next year,” Murphy said.

Murphy said online tickets are sold out, but you can still buy them at the door.

Doors are open until 9pm Friday.

The event runs Saturday 9 to 6 and Sunday 10 to 4.

