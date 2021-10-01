Butler Co. Health Dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department and Poplar Bluff library will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It will be Wednesday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library on N. Main Street.

Anyone 12 years old or older is welcome. They said walk-ups are welcome, and no appointments are necessary.

They will have the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, you can call the health department at 573-785-8478.

