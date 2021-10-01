Heartland Votes
Butler Co. Health Dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department and Poplar Bluff library will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It will be Wednesday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library on N. Main Street.

Anyone 12 years old or older is welcome. They said walk-ups are welcome, and no appointments are necessary.

They will have the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, you can call the health department at 573-785-8478.

