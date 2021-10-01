Heartland Votes
Advertisement

21 new cases of COVID-19 in Egyptian Health Dept. region

The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 1.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 1.(AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 1.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 80s
  • Male - two under the age of 10, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and four in their 50s

White County

  • Female - one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - one in their teens, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,520 positive cases, including 68 deaths; White County has had a total of 2,987 total cases, including 32 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 862 positive cases, including seven deaths.

Overall, the Egyptian Health Department said September was a record-high month for them in positive cases, school cases and deaths.

They said they reported 16 deaths in September, as well as more than 374 cases were school-age children (4-18 years old).

During the month of September, they averaged 50.8 cases per day.

❗❗An important COVID-19 Update:❗❗ September was a record high for EHD in positive cases, school cases and deaths....

Posted by Egyptian Health Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car found in the Mississippi River...
Police: Car found in Mississippi River has been there for years
1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
From left: Delijah James, Isaiah Triplett and Mylik Starnes were arrested in connection to the...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Community members visit the Project Hope event at the Osage Centre.
Project Hope offers free community resources and services
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
Butler Co. Health Dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and four...
66 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, Oct. 1.
Nearly 19K news cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. over the past week