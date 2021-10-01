21 new cases of COVID-19 in Egyptian Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 1.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

Saline County

Female - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 80s

Male - two under the age of 10, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and four in their 50s

White County

Female - one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

Male - one in their teens, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,520 positive cases, including 68 deaths; White County has had a total of 2,987 total cases, including 32 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 862 positive cases, including seven deaths.

Overall, the Egyptian Health Department said September was a record-high month for them in positive cases, school cases and deaths.

They said they reported 16 deaths in September, as well as more than 374 cases were school-age children (4-18 years old).

During the month of September, they averaged 50.8 cases per day.

