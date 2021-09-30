Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is needing the public help with identifying a man that is wanted for aggravated battery as of Wednesday, September 29.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick the man inappropriately touched a female at Road Ranger Gas Station located at 17021 Route 148 on Tuesday, September 28.

Information leading up to the arrest of this individual may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 414-8477.

