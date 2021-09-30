Heartland Votes
Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery

On Wednesday, September 29, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office is needing the publics help...
On Wednesday, September 29, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office is needing the publics help in identifying this man.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is needing the public help with identifying a man that is wanted for aggravated battery as of Wednesday, September 29.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick the man inappropriately touched a female at Road Ranger Gas Station located at 17021 Route 148 on Tuesday, September 28.

Information leading up to the arrest of this individual may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 414-8477.

