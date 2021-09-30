Heartland Votes
United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

