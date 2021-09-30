Heartland Votes
Turning wetter through the weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push northwest through parts of the Heartland this afternoon, with most of the activity in southeast Missouri. The trend will be for less activity through the evening hours, but a few showers still possible. More scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday, many areas will remain dry but you could have to dodge a few heavy downpours if you have outdoor plans. Lows tonight will only drop into the 60s once again. Saturday and parts of Sunday look to be the wettest timeframe with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible. A front will move through on Sunday dropping our temperatures back into the 70s for much of next week.

