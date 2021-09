STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office announced it was adding a K-9 Unit to its patrol division.

It is with great pleasure Sheriff Carl Hefner and the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office announces the addition of a K9... Posted by Stoddard County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 30, 2021

The sheriff’s office is asking for help from the community to raise money to get K-9 officers, equipment and training for the dogs and handlers.

They said they have food for the dog after a generous contribution.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.