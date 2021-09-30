SSM Health to increase minimum wage to $15

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - On Oct. 10, SSM Health will implement a raise for employees making minimum wage.

Laura S. Kaiser is the President and CEO of SSM Health.

“As a leading employer in each of our communities, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace – which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness,” Kaiser said.

The increase will bring an increase in wages for 3,000 employees throughout Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and well-being of all those we serve,” Kaiser said.

The employees that will see the raise make up about 7% of SSM Health’s 40,000 employees.

