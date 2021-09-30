Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Retired Paducah police captain announces candidacy for McCracken Co. sheriff

Retired captain from the Paducah Police Department, Wes Orazine, announced his candidacy for...
Retired captain from the Paducah Police Department, Wes Orazine, announced his candidacy for McCracken County sheriff.(Wes Orazine)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A retired captain from the Paducah Police Department announced his candidacy for McCracken County sheriff.

Wes Orazine has served with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He said he has nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement.

On September 23, current McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced he was not seeking re-election.

He also announced his endorsement of Chief Deputy Ryan Norman.

The next election for sheriff in McCracken County is November 8, 2022.

The filing window for candidates is Nov. 11, 2021 through April 4, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Reward for man wanted for inappropriately inappropriately touching female at gas station
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate a fire at a home on Grapevine Trail between...
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.
22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will launch a service on Friday, October 1 to expand...
Ky. mail-in renewal program for expiring driver’s licenses, state IDs begins Friday
Governor Beshear announced more new jobs in the Commonwealth during his Team Kentucky update on...
Gov. Beshear announces 500 new jobs coming to Ky. during Team Kentucky update
The Cardinals beat the Brewers 4-3 on Thursday, September 30.
Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3