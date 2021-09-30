Retired Paducah police captain announces candidacy for McCracken Co. sheriff

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A retired captain from the Paducah Police Department announced his candidacy for McCracken County sheriff.

Wes Orazine has served with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He said he has nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement.

On September 23, current McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced he was not seeking re-election.

He also announced his endorsement of Chief Deputy Ryan Norman.

The next election for sheriff in McCracken County is November 8, 2022.

The filing window for candidates is Nov. 11, 2021 through April 4, 2022.

