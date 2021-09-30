Rain becoming more likely over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a few scattered showers and storms across our western counties today and we will likely see a few more showers tomorrow. Temperatures this evening will be mild. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms early, mainly across our western counties. By the afternoon we will see a few isolated showers with most areas dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

As we head into the weekend, scattered showers and storms will become likely. Locally heavy rain will be possible in a few areas. As a cold front moves into the area Sunday, we could see a few stronger storms but at this time the overall severe weather threat looks low.

