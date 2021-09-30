Project Hope to provide access to services, goods on Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Project Hope aims to help provide more information for community members who need access to services they may not otherwise come by.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 1.

Participants can get help with:

birth certificates

driver’s licenses

social security cards

legal assistance

housing

education

employment resources

dental and medical assessments

Other free services will be accessible:

haircuts

showers

hygiene kids

groceries

Lunch will be provide.

There will be free transportation to the event, provided through Cape Girardeau City Transit Authority fixed bus routes.

Free child care will be provided from Kid’s Zone during the event.

