Project Hope to provide access to services, goods on Friday
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Project Hope aims to help provide more information for community members who need access to services they may not otherwise come by.
The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 1.
Participants can get help with:
- birth certificates
- driver’s licenses
- social security cards
- legal assistance
- housing
- education
- employment resources
- dental and medical assessments
Other free services will be accessible:
- haircuts
- showers
- hygiene kids
- groceries
Lunch will be provide.
There will be free transportation to the event, provided through Cape Girardeau City Transit Authority fixed bus routes.
Free child care will be provided from Kid’s Zone during the event.
