Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mt. Vernon police investigating armed robbery

Mount Vernon police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Tuesday.
Mount Vernon police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Tuesday.(Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Mount Vernon are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station.

Authorities released surveillance pictures from the scene.

On 09/28/21 at 8:07pm, officers responded to Casey's General Store at 1400 Salem Rd for a report of an armed robbery....

Posted by Mount Vernon Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the Casey’s General Store on Salem Road.

Police say the suspect went into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

They say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Reward for man wanted for inappropriately inappropriately touching female at gas station
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate a fire at a home on Grapevine Trail between...
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

Latest News

1987 murder victim Tommy Rowland.
Heartland Unsolved Update: Charges filed in the murder of Tommy Rowland
Rend Lake College will be hosting a night of music for the Halloween season on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Halloween Concert coming up at Rend Lake College
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will feature an open Biergarten, live music, family activities,...
Uptown Jackson prepares for 8th annual Oktoberfest
Project Hope in Cape Girardeau on Friday will help those in need with free haircuts, groceries,...
Project Hope to provide access to services, goods on Friday