Mt. Vernon police investigating armed robbery
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Mount Vernon are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station.
Authorities released surveillance pictures from the scene.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the Casey’s General Store on Salem Road.
Police say the suspect went into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.
They say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department.
