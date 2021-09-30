Mt. Vernon police investigating armed robbery

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Mount Vernon are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station.

Authorities released surveillance pictures from the scene.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the Casey’s General Store on Salem Road.

Police say the suspect went into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

They say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

