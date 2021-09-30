Heartland Votes
Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
