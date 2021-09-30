Ky. mail-in renewal program for expiring driver’s licenses, state IDs begins Friday

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will launch a service on Friday, October 1 to expand options for those trying to renew their state driver’s licenses and ID cards remotely.

Kentuckians now have three options to renew credentials: online, by mail or in person.

The mail-in renewal program offers the following services:

Renewal of a four-year driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card

Card must expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year – and the applicant wants to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID)

here Request new driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card if you need to update your address. One valid proof of address change is required. A list of acceptable documents can be found

Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards). Card will be mailed to the address on file

Hard-copy cards will be mailed within 10-15 business days after successful processing

The mail-in renewal option does not apply to:

Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID

Kentuckians who would like a card with an eight-year renewal cycle

Renewals that involve name updates. Those must be made in person at any Driver Licensing Regional Office, or Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the customer’s county of residence if they are still in operation

Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL)

Initial application for a REAL ID. Requests must be made in person at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office due to document verification requirements

“This new era of driver licensing is ushering in expanded services to give Kentuckians more options on how they want to be served,” Governor Beshear said. “The mail-in program builds upon the successful summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service. Both services maximize convenience by helping the majority of cardholders tackle an important to-do on their own time without visiting a licensing office.”

All counties will use the service by June 30, 2022.

You can find a list online of some counties that are already using it in their regional offices.

“Kentucky is bringing back a better, permanent version of the mail-in in program that was temporarily offered during most of 2020 to limit COVID-19 exposure at our driver licensing regional offices,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “The mail-in program is the only renewal service KYTC offers that allows cardholders to do the following tasks remotely: replace a lost or stolen card, update a mailing address, and pay by check. As we look to modernize licensing, we recognize some Kentuckians prefer to do business in multiple ways and this service caters to our diverse population.”

Renewal forms can be downloaded and printed on drive.ky.gov.

Completed forms may be mailed to KYTC’s Division of Driver Licensing at 200 Mero Street., Frankfort, KY 40622 or placed in a drop-box at the same location.

Forms may also be emailed to KYTC.DDLLicenseRenewal@ky.gov.

Kentuckians who have a Kentucky REAL ID and are due to renew may do so through the mail-in or online renewal services.

