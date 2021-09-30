Heartland Votes
Kentucky State Police investigating two vehicle crash

Wednesday morning, September 29, two men were involved in a two vehicle head on crash.
(WCAX)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday, September 29, that they are investigating a two vehicle crash.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, around 9:40 a.m sending two people to the hospital.

According to the Kentucky State Police their troopers and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a two-vehicle injury crash on KY 94 W approximately 2 miles west of the Lynn Grove community.

Eric Conger, 39, of Murray, Ky. was traveling east on KY 94, driving a blue 2011 Ford Escape SUV.

During that same time Douglas Rogers, 43,of Murray, Ky. was traveling west driving a red 2009 Ford F-150 pickup.

Conger crossed the centerline into the path of Rogers that caused the two vehicles to crash head on.

Conger was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital and later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Rogers was transported by ambulance to Murray Calloway County Hospital.

Kentucky State Police said Conger was not wearing a seat belt while Rogers was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is still ongoing.

