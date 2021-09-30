Heartland Votes
Kennett man found guilty of assault, child abuse

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - After deliberating for 11 hours and 40 minutes, a Dunklin County jury returned a guilty verdict early Thursday morning, September 30 in a child abuse case.

Matthew Thomas Estes, Jr., 33 of Kennett, was found guilty of felony assault in the first degree and abuse of a child causing serious physical injury.

According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, Estes could spend 20 to 60 years or life in prison.

Sentencing for Estes is scheduled for November 23.

In 2016, Estes’ then-girlfriend found her 21-month-old son with bruises all over his face and body and his eye swollen shut.

The mother took her son to an Arkansas hospital and the toddler was later flown to a Memphis hospital.

Doctors at the children’s hospital reported the boy had three skull fractures and a buildup of blood on his brain.

A doctor who examined the boy testified at the trial stated these injuries were life threatening caused by multiple blows and were the result of child abuse.

The Kennett Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.

