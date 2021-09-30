Halloween Concert coming up at Rend Lake College

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Rend Lake College will be hosting a night of music for the Halloween season on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

It will held at the RLC Theatre.

The selected songs include a range from “The Hanging Tree” from “The Hunger Games” to “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“It gives our students an opportunity to perform with a larger choir,” RLC Music Professor Sara Alstat-Sanders said. “We will be able to combine additional voices and have more selection.”

The RLC Choir, RLC Concert Band and the Southeastern Illinois College Choir will be featured.

The event is free.

