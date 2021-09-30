Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Halloween Concert coming up at Rend Lake College

Rend Lake College will be hosting a night of music for the Halloween season on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Rend Lake College will be hosting a night of music for the Halloween season on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Rend Lake College will be hosting a night of music for the Halloween season on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

It will held at the RLC Theatre.

The selected songs include a range from “The Hanging Tree” from “The Hunger Games” to “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“It gives our students an opportunity to perform with a larger choir,” RLC Music Professor Sara Alstat-Sanders said. “We will be able to combine additional voices and have more selection.”

The RLC Choir, RLC Concert Band and the Southeastern Illinois College Choir will be featured.

The event is free.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Reward for man wanted for inappropriately inappropriately touching female at gas station
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate a fire at a home on Grapevine Trail between...
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

Latest News

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will feature an open Biergarten, live music, family activities,...
Uptown Jackson prepares for 8th annual Oktoberfest
Project Hope in Cape Girardeau on Friday will help those in need with free haircuts, groceries,...
Project Hope to provide access to services, goods on Friday
The new cellular water meter systems will be installed in 1,300 homes in Portageville, Mo.
Portageville finalizes loan to install new water meter systems
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/30