PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The All Inclusive Playground is having its grand opening on Saturday, October 30, at 10 a.m.

According to Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures the grand opening will include ribbon cutting, food, drinks and ice cream.

The park is located at 107 south French Lane, Perryville, Mo. 63775.

