First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our weather will gradually become more unsettled and active over the next few days as more moisture moves into the area from the south, and then a cold front approaches from the northwest. Having said that, rain chances today and even Friday look to remain fairly limited, and will be most likely west of the Mississippi River. It will also remain warm and humid, though temperatures will be slowly decreasing as clouds and showers increase. Highs today will range from the low 80s west to the upper 80s east.

Over the upcoming weekend shower and thunderstorms will become more numerous and widespread, though not to the 90% being advertised by some automated systems. Locally heavy rainfall may become an issue. By Sunday night an upper trough will be diving in from the northwest, and this will bring cooler and much less humid conditions to the region for most of next week. However, with an upper low just to our south, there may still be a few clouds and showers in the area next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.