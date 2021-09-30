First Alert: Shower, storm chances slowly increasing

(KFVS) - Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible.

Most of the shower activity will be limited and remain west of the Mississippi River.

Afternoon highs will be warm in the low 80s west to the upper 80s east.

It will also be very humid.

Scattered showers and isolated storm chances stick around on Friday.

Highs will be in the lower 80s.

As we head into the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous and widespread.

Locally heavy rainfall could become an issue.

By Sunday night, cooler and much less humid conditions move into the Heartland and stick around for most of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.